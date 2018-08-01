Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Classic is now in stock at Walmart Canada

Nintendo’s modern version of the Super Nintendo is currently in stock at Walmart.ca.
The little console is on sale for the regular price of $100 CAD, and it comes with two controllers and 21 pre-loaded games.
The system usually sells out in a few hours, so if you’re still looking for one don’t hesitate to buy right away.
This has been a big day for Nintendo’s classic consoles with the NES Classic also being in stock on Amazon.ca.
Both consoles on sale on the same day could mean that Nintendo is finally starting to produce more of them, or it could also just be a coincidence. Either way, if you’ve been waiting for either the NES or SNES Classic to be in stock, this should be a happy day for you.
Source: Walmart
