July security patch now available on unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 devices

BlackBerry has started rolling out an over-the-air software update for the KEY2 that includes Android’s July 1st security patch.
At the moment, it appears the patch is only available on unlocked devices; neither Telus nor Rogers have the update listed on their software update schedule webpages (Bell does not maintain a publicly viewable update schedule webpage).
The KEY2 launched in Canada on July 6th via all three of the country’s national telecoms, as well as Saskatchewan regional carrier Sasktel. It’s currently priced at about $100 on two-year term at all four carriers.
In his review of the KEY2 for MobileSyrup, staff reporter Sameer Chhabra said he liked the phone a lot, though he questioned its premium price tag.
Via: Android Central
