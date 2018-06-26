Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in July

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This June, shows like Bonus Family, Drug Lords and Orange is the New Black are returning.
Additionally, new movies like How it Ends, I, Tonya and Sacred Games are set to arrive this upcoming month.
This list is curated for Canadians who mostly use Netflix for its original content.
July 3rd
- The Comedy Lineup (available to download)
- Good Girls (available to download)
July 6th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (available to download)
- First Team: Juventus: part B (available to download)
- Free Rein: season 2 (available to download)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: season (available to download)
- I, Tonya (available to download)
- Sacred Games (available to download)
- Samantha! (available to download)
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (available to download)
- The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter (available to download)
- The Skin of The Wolf (available to download)
- White Fang (available to download)
July 10th
- Drug Lords: season 2 (available to download)
July 13th
- How It Ends (available to download)
- Jim Jefferies (available to download)
- Sugar Rush (available to download)
- The Epic Takes of Captain Underpants (available to download)
July 15th
- Bonus Family: season 2 (available to download)
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part (available to download)
July 20th
- Amazing Interiors (available to download)
- Dark Tourist (available to download)
- Duck Duck Goose (available to download)
- Father of the Year (available to download)
- Final Space (available to download)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: season 4 (available to download)
- Jimmy: The True Story of a Tue Idiot (available to download)
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (available to download)
- Last Chance U: INDY: part 1 (available to download)
- Luna Petunia: Return of Amazia: season 2 (available to download)
July 24th
- Iliza Shledsinger: Elder Millennial (available to download)
- The Warning (available to download)
July 27th
- The Bleeding Edge (available to download)
- Extinction (available to download)
- Orange Is the New Black: season 6 (available to download)
- Roman Empire: Reign of the Blood: Master of Rome (available to download)
- Welcome to the Family (available to download)
- The Worst Witch: season 2 (available to download)
July 30th
- A Very Secret Service: season 2
July 31st
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: part 3 (available to download)
For a sneak peak into August:
August 3rd
- Like Father
August 17th
- Disenchantment: season 2
August 31st
- OZARK: season 2
