It begins: Steam Summer Sale brings discounts on ‘Fallout,’ ‘Prey’ and more

Jun 21, 2018

7:09 PM EDT

Steam Summer Sale

There are three times a year when gamers can truly test their mettle — during the Steam seasonal sales. One of those seasonal sales started today.

Dubbed the Intergalactic Summer Sale, deals up to 85 percent off are running on a vast library of games until July 5th.

Included below is a list of some of the highlights. You can view the full list here.

Steam Summer Sale Highlights

However all this sale excitement seems to be wreaking havoc on Steam’s servers. The website has been down intermittently while writing this and some users on Twitter have noticed too.

Whatever server issues there are, the problems seem short lived. The Steam Store seems to be working fine for me now. So get out there and buy!

