Canadians still prefer to head to TV to learn about disasters and emergencies

More Canadians are turning towards digital alerts for accurate information regarding disasters and emergencies across the country. This is according to Canadian Red Cross survey titled Information in Disasters.
The survey found that 67 percent of Canadians prefer to sign up for a preparedness information alerts. These alerts would provide information to Canadians over e-mail, text or apps.
Further, 75 percent of Canadians would like texts, email or apps that provide information about the location of medical services, 71 percent would like shelter information and 70 percent would like to have information provided to them that can keep them safe during and after an emergency.
Sixty-eight percent of Canadians who use social media to get information about emergencies or disasters head to Facebook, while another 18 percent head to Twitter.
The survey also indicates that Canadians expect online assistance after a disaster or emergency. Specifically, 62 percent of Canadians expect family reunification, 50 percent expect financial assistance and 49 percent want information on the state of their property and to know about any damage it has experienced. This jumps to 55 percent for those who have experienced a past emergency.
While Canadians enjoy social media, the most preferred way of learning about an emergency is television, according to 23 percent of Canadians. Meanwhile, 22 percent of Canadians want to learn about this information from local radio stations.
“The Canadian Red Cross plays an important role in assisting vulnerable people in their time of need, and adapting to changes in technology is vital to our organization. From providing answers and real-time updates through our social media channels, to distributing funds rapidly through e-transfer, we’re continuously working towards ways to help Canadians as quickly and efficiently as possible,” according to Sara Falconer, director of digital communications at the Canadian Red Cross.
“Along with our partners, and with the support of governments, we cannot be afraid to try new things and take new approaches because that is ultimately how we will reach more vulnerable Canadians.”
The Canadian Red Cross performed a survey with a sample of size of 1,238 Canadian residents over the age of 18. The Canadian Red Cross conducted the survey in March 2018.
For the full report, click here.
Image credit: Canadian Red Cross
Source: Information in Disasters.
