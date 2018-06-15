SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 172: The Best of the Best from E3

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Shankar, and Bradley Bennett sit down to chat their favourite games from this year’s E3.
Patrick’s picks are The Last of Us Part 2, Halo Infinite, and Skull & Bones. Brad chooses to highlight Spider-Man, Kingdom Hearts III, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Bradley selects Forza Horizon 4, Fallout 76, and Sea of Solitude. Finally, Igor takes note of Ghost of Tsushima, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Sable.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 39:02
Gaming galore: 2:45
Shoutouts: 31:30
Patrick gives his shoutout to Fortnite for the Switch. Igor shouts out Grime Fandango. Brad gives a shoutout to The Incredibles 2, and finally, Bradley gives a shoutout toRed Dead Redemption 2.
Comments