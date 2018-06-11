News
Android P Beta 2 is now available on the Sony Xperia XZ2

Jun 11, 2018

1:27 PM EDT

Sony Xperia XZ2 back

Sony has now made the second Android P beta available for the Xperia XZ2 handset.

The Android P Beta 2 fixes the following bugs caused by the first Android P Beta, according to Sony.

  • Small difference in max vs min volume during call
  • Microphone stops working
  • Wireless Charging XZ2 not fully recognized
  • SD cards formatted with exFAT are not recognized
  • Nightlight is not triggered correctly when using sunset to sunrise setting
  • GPS not working on some units
  • 4G+ can cause the modem to crash
  • Tethering/Wifi Hotspot makes the system unstable

Android P also introduces autofill imrpovements and a catalog of new emoji.

The beta is available for anyone who has the Android P software currently on their device. If you have the Xperia XZ2 device with the H8216, H8266 or H8296 model numbers you can also download the Android P now.

The second Android P beta is now available over-the-air.

At Google I/O this year the search conglomerate announced 12 devices that’ll be getting the Android P Beta.

Source: Sony Via: Android Police

