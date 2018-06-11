Android P Beta 2 is now available on the Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony has now made the second Android P beta available for the Xperia XZ2 handset.
The Android P Beta 2 fixes the following bugs caused by the first Android P Beta, according to Sony.
- Small difference in max vs min volume during call
- Microphone stops working
- Wireless Charging XZ2 not fully recognized
- SD cards formatted with exFAT are not recognized
- Nightlight is not triggered correctly when using sunset to sunrise setting
- GPS not working on some units
- 4G+ can cause the modem to crash
- Tethering/Wifi Hotspot makes the system unstable
Android P also introduces autofill imrpovements and a catalog of new emoji.
The beta is available for anyone who has the Android P software currently on their device. If you have the Xperia XZ2 device with the H8216, H8266 or H8296 model numbers you can also download the Android P now.
The second Android P beta is now available over-the-air.
At Google I/O this year the search conglomerate announced 12 devices that’ll be getting the Android P Beta.
Source: Sony Via: Android Police
Comments