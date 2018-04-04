Score 200+ hours of coding training for 90% off

It’s no mystery that knowing how to code can dramatically improve your career possibilities, but getting to that point isn’t necessarily easy. Between the learning curve and pricey training classes, many find themselves turned off from picking up this skill set before they even start. However, the Complete 2018 Learn to Code Bundle presents a better way to get your feet wet, and it’s on sale for over 90% off its usual price.
This nine-course collection features more than 200 hours of training in several of today’s top coding tools. From Java to Ruby, each course will get you comfortable with the programming essentials regardless of your experience level. Make your way through the collection, and you’ll explore both front and back-end development, manage databases, and even build your own JavaScript project from scratch.
The Complete 2018 Learn to Code Bundle retails for $1,750 CAD, but you can get it today for $64 CAD [$50 USD], saving more than 90 percent off the usual price.
