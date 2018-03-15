Amazon only sold two of its recalled portable power banks in Canada

U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon is currently in the process of recalling approximately 260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks due to fire risks. Luckily, the vast majority of Canadians don’t need to worry.
Health Canada is currently aware of only two units that were sold in Canada.
“Health Canada and Amazon have been in close contact concerning this recall,” a Health Canada spokesperson told MobileSyrup, via email. “At present, the Department is aware of only two units being sold to Canadian customers and it is our anticipation that the company will be reaching out to the them directly. Health Canada will continue to follow up with Amazon on the implementation of the recall in Canada.”
To clarify — and MobileSyrup did send a follow-up email for clarification — Health Canada doesn’t mean two models. Apparently, Amazon only sold two of these power banks in Canada.
The e-commerce giant is recalling six models of AmazonBasics power banks manufactured between December 2014 and July 2017 that are part of its ‘AmazonBasics’ line of products — 16,100mAh, 10,000mAh, 5,600mAh, 3,000mAh, 3,000mAh with micro-USB cable and 2,000mAh with micro-USB cable.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the power bank’s battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.”
Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S. There are also four reports of property damage — including fire and smoke damage — as well as one report of chemical burns due to “contact with battery acid.”
The recall was issued on March 13th, 2018.
If you’re one of the people who purchased these two power banks in Canada, please be careful and return the products to Amazon as soon as possible.
Source: Android Police
