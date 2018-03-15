‘DeepMusic’ Alexa skill plays music generated by artificial intelligence

A new Alexa Skill called ‘DeepMusic’ allows users to listen to songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI).
Music Ally first found the Skill’s official Amazon page, which explains that, while the music is generated by AI, the app still uses a “collection of audio samples and a deep recurrent neural network.” This means that DeepMusic likely splices, mixes and layers sampled audio through some sort of algorithm that creates a coherent track.
So… there’s now an Alexa Skill called DeepMusic which plays AI-generated songs.
I’m asking a virtual assistant to play AI-made music. This is fine. pic.twitter.com/VQiWOrBk34
— Dani Deahl (@danideahl) March 14, 2018
That said, DeepMusic claims that all of its tunes are created with “no post production editing by a human.” If true, this makes the Skill that much more impressive.
Once you add DeepMusic to Alexa’s Skill list, all you need to do is say “Alexa, ask DeepMusic to play a song,” or “Alexa, tell DeepMusic to play audio,” for a song to start playing on an Alexa-enabled device.
I haven’t had the chance to test out DeepMusic on my Amazon Echo setup at home, but early impressions are positive.
The Verge’s Dani Deahl mentions that while tracks created by DeepMusic are decent, they do have a “robotic quality” to them. Reviews left on the Skill’s Amazon page have similar positive thoughts.
If you’re interested in trying out DeepMusic, follow this link.
Source: Music Ally Via: The Verge
