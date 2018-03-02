Moto G6 Play leaked by Taiwanese certification website

The Moto G6 Play was spotted in a regulatory filing document via the NCC, the Taiwanese certification agency.
The leak revealed images of the device as well as its accessories. The images show the phone having a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.
A 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor are powering the device, according to previous rumours.
A past leak also points to the handset running Android 8.0 Oreo and sporting a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. The device allegedly has two variants, a 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM model and a 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM option.
The handset also features a headphone jack.
Last year, Lenovo didn’t release a G5 Play and only the G5 and G5 Plus This year, however, it looks like the company will unveil the G6, G6 Plus and the G6 Play.
Source: NCC Via: Trendy Techz
