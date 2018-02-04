Amazon Canada discounts Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Tablets

Amazon Canada launched its Fire tablets in Canada early December 2017, which was well after the USA launch.
Both the Fire 7 Tablet and the Fire HD 8 Tablet were priced to sell as low as $59.99 and $99.99, respectively. Now, in what seems to be a ‘limited time offer,’ Amazon Canada has discounted the cost of each model.
The Fire 7 Tablet are both $10 of and is available for $49.99 for the 8GB version and $79.99 for the 16 GB. The Fire HD 8 Tablet drops by $20 to $79.99 for the 16GB and the $109.99 for the 32GB model.
The Fire 7 Tablet features a 7-inch display and offers up to eight hours of battery life, while the Fire HD 8 Tablet sports an 8-inch HD display and can give you up to 12 hours of battery life. Both tablets feature a Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, front- and rear-facing cameras and support free, unlimited cloud storage from Amazon for all photos taken on Fire devices.
Source: Amazon Canada
