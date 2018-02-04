News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada discounts Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Tablets

Feb 4, 2018

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

amazon canada

Amazon Canada launched its Fire tablets in Canada early December 2017, which was well after the USA launch.

Both the Fire 7 Tablet and the Fire HD 8 Tablet were priced to sell as low as $59.99 and $99.99, respectively. Now, in what seems to be a ‘limited time offer,’ Amazon Canada has discounted the cost of each model.

The Fire 7 Tablet are both $10 of and is available for $49.99 for the 8GB version and $79.99 for the 16 GB. The Fire HD 8 Tablet drops by $20 to $79.99 for the 16GB and the $109.99 for the 32GB model.

The Fire 7 Tablet features a 7-inch display and offers up to eight hours of battery life, while the Fire HD 8 Tablet sports an 8-inch HD display and can give you up to 12 hours of battery life. Both tablets feature a Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, front- and rear-facing cameras and support free, unlimited cloud storage from Amazon for all photos taken on Fire devices.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Feb 4, 2018

9:00 AM EST

Facebook helps users celebrate Friends Day with personalized videos

News

Feb 4, 2018

7:15 AM EST

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Feb 2, 2018

6:18 PM EST

Rogers replaces Flex Rate data-only plans with new Fixed Rate offering

News

Feb 2, 2018

5:06 PM EST

Apple passes Samsung for top position in worldwide smartphone market in Q4

Comments