Tesla faces automation issues that could further Model 3 delays: Report

Jan 26, 2018

Scarcity can be advantageous to a brand’s popularity, but at a certain point it just becomes frustrating — ask Nintendo fans.

Concerns that Tesla’s Model 3 delays may be leaning towards the latter have been stoked by a new report from CNBC that alleges automation issues at Tesla’s massive Nevada-based lithium-ion battery factory, the Gigafactory, will cause further delays of the Model 3, a mid-size all-electric four-door sedan.

According to “a number of current and former Tesla employees” spoken to by CNBC, problems with battery production are worse than Tesla has publicly acknowledged.

While the company has already acknowledged the delays, with CEO Elon Musk assuring investors in Tesla’s November earnings call that it was making strides toward correcting any manufacturing issues, CNBC reports that in mid-December batteries were still being made partly by hand.

The factory is now winding down manual assembly as much as possible, CNBC’s sources say — though the automated lines still aren’t capable of running at full capacity. Some sources even reported that the company’s quality control workers are inexperienced and making ‘sloppy calculations.’

Two anonymous engineers cited by CNBC further alleged that they’re concerned some of the batteries being shipped do not have the minimum gap required between lithium-ion cells, which could cause short-outs or, at worst, catch fire. Tesla strenuously denied these claims to CNBC.

The Model 3, first revealed in 2016, has already experienced significant delays. Musk promised to deliver 1,600 Model 3s in the third quarter of 2017, but only delivered 220.

In August, he set a target for 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2017, then in November said Tesla would produce 2,500 premium Model 3s per week by the end of March. Shareholder updates indicate that the company delivered fewer than 2,000 Model 3s by the end of 2017.

Over 400,000 have people have already reserved the Model 3, paying $1,000 USD in refundable fees.

Source: CNBC

 

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Originally Musk expected to do 20,000/month by Dec 2017.

    https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/881757617416056832

    Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec
    -@elonmusk July 3, 2017

    Sounds like they might be lucky to have that many completed in total by end of 2018.

    • Larry

      I’ll make a bet right now that they will make more than 90k

    • It’s Me

      Maybe. If they solve all their problems that’s possible. Would still be a tiny fraction of what they were estimating for the end of 2018. I believe that was supposed to be their monthly run rate by mid 2018.

    • Larry

      Check out the article on TechCrunch about this topic

    • It’s Me

      The one with the long statement from Tesla? It’s difficult to take them too seriously with any statements about the 3 when so many statements they’ve made over the last year have proven to be false, specifically their expectations.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      But Musk can navigate between space and time and make anything possible…so I am told…

    • It’s Me

      I’m a Tesla fan. I wanted him to make the 3 a huge success. Stunned at how badly it’s going.

    • Rev0lver

      He’s running a car company like a tech company. He thinks he has all the answers and ignored automotive experts because “what do they know?”. Well they know how to mass produce cars and Tesla apparently does not.

    • It’s Me

      Consumer confidence is definitely taking a hit. I know of 3 people now that have requested their prepayment (loan) be returned. They have lost confidence in ever getting their 3 and suspect it might be possible the end up holding the bag if and when Telsa is unable to refund masses later.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Are they looking to an alternative product?

    • It’s Me

      One is going to a Chevy Bolt even with lack of se× appeal. The others I not really sure. One has a Smart car now and I suppose will stick with that until something more attractive comes along.

    • Rev0lver

      I don’t agree with you about much but this time I do. He’s basically PT Barnum with an aura of credibility.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      He’s done some great stuff but the Fanboys jump down your throat the minute you question his model 3 numbers along the way. And like we’ve seen the questions were justified.