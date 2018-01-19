This DIY accessory makes it harder to lose the Nintendo Switch’s tiny cartridges

The Nintendo Switch’s cartridges are ridiculously tiny, and also taste bad.
This means that it’s easy to lose them. I’ve been extra vigilant about keeping track of my various Switch carts and usually opt to keep them either in a carrying case I purchased for the console, or in their original packaging. Let’s face it — no one really wants to lose a cartridge that’s almost $100 at this point.
YouTuber Bob Clagett, who runs the channel ‘I like To Make Stuff,’ has come up with an inventive solution to this problem. In the latest video posted to his channel, Clagett shows viewers how to create their own controller connector that can also be used as a storage box for Switch game cartridges.
Creating your own cartridge holder controller will likely be difficult for most given that the process requires a 3D Printer, laser cutter and other woodworking equipment. All of the design files required to build the inventive piece of Switch hardware are available online, though. The most difficult part of the creation process seems to be related to manufacturing the rails necessary for attaching the game enclosure to the Joy-cons.
Clagett used a laser cutter to slice out certain parts of the box, but says that it’s also possible to build his creation with normal woodworking tools. He then glued the pieces together and cut out slots from a few sheets of foam to create game slots.
Check out the above video to see exactly how Clagett put together his home-made controller game holder accessory.
Via: The Verge
Comments