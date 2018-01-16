Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 16 – January 21]

News
There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • 1GB free with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan (03.01 – 27.02)
  • $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (main regions)

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on all data options on main regions
  • 1GB bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
  • $100 trade-in credit with selected phone
  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK only)

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

New

  • $10 Bill Credit for 12 months on all plans (main regions)
  • 2GB Data Bonus on 1GB, 4GB and 10GB plans

Ongoing

  • Double Data offer for extra $5/mo. on $95 Large Fido Pulse plan (2GB instead of 1GB)
  • $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • $5/mths off in credit with $25/$30 Basic Plans
  • $10/mo off for 20 month when you bring your own phone on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

Ongoing

  • Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
  • 1GB of bonus data on $49 plans (QC)
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan
  • $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime card

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data with 10GB plan (main regions)
  • 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus

Telus

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on all data options up to 6GB (main regions)
  • 3GB Bonus with 4GB and 6GB or 2GB Bonus on 10GB and 14GB Share plans (QC)
  • Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan

Videotron

New

  • Get free Sony Bluetooth headphones with any purchase of a Sony Xperia XA1/ XA1 Ultra
  • Price drops on select Premium phones

Ongoing

  • Club Illico for mobile included with our new plans
  • A bonus 1GB on 4,5,6,7 and 8 GB plans
  • Save up to $15 per month when you add a family member or friend
  • Up to 25% off if you bring your own phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • 2GB on selected plans

