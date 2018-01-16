Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 16 – January 21]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 1GB free with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan (03.01 – 27.02)
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (main regions)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on all data options on main regions
- 1GB bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
- $100 trade-in credit with selected phone
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK only)
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- Receive up to 2 GB of Bonus Worry-Free Data on select plans.
Fido
New
- $10 Bill Credit for 12 months on all plans (main regions)
- 2GB Data Bonus on 1GB, 4GB and 10GB plans
Ongoing
- Double Data offer for extra $5/mo. on $95 Large Fido Pulse plan (2GB instead of 1GB)
- $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/mths off in credit with $25/$30 Basic Plans
- $10/mo off for 20 month when you bring your own phone on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
- 1GB of bonus data on $49 plans (QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime card
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data with 10GB plan (main regions)
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on all data options up to 6GB (main regions)
- 3GB Bonus with 4GB and 6GB or 2GB Bonus on 10GB and 14GB Share plans (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
New
- Get free Sony Bluetooth headphones with any purchase of a Sony Xperia XA1/ XA1 Ultra
- Price drops on select Premium phones
Ongoing
- Club Illico for mobile included with our new plans
- A bonus 1GB on 4,5,6,7 and 8 GB plans
- Save up to $15 per month when you add a family member or friend
- Up to 25% off if you bring your own phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- 2GB on selected plans
Comments