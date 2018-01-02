Amazon shipped over 5 billion items worldwide through Prime in 2017

Amazon has announced that it shipped more than 5 billion products worldwide through its premium Prime service in 2017.
Prime memberships, which cost $79 CAD/year, offer free two-day shipping on all products, as well as exclusive deals on select items.
Some of the most popular entertainment content available through Prime included The Grand Tour on Prime Video, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons on Prime Music and The Handmaid’s Tale (by Canadian author Margaret Atwood).
A Canadian-made item was also one of Amazon’s hottest products in 2017. The Instant Pot — from Ottawa-based inventor Robert Wang — was the most gifted item on Amazon Wedding Registry and the most Wish Listed item of the year by U.S. members. The companion Instant Pot Cookbook was also the most gifted book by members. Altogether, Amazon says the the Instant Pot was delivered to approximately 27,000 U.S. zip codes.
Meanwhile, members of Amazon’s Twitch Prime streaming service ordered more than five million pre-release games worldwide using a Prime discount. Through this service, Amazon says over $1,100 USD in free gaming content was given away.
Finally, Amazon says it increased its fulfillment and shipping network by more than 30 percent in square footage worldwide last year.
Source: Business Wire Via: The Verge
Comments