Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime coming to Canada October 18th

Samsung’s large-bezelled Galaxy J3 Prime, the successor to last year’s Galaxy J3 is coming to Canada on October 18th.
The device is expected to hit carrier stores with an outright price of $240 and zero down on a two year plan, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup. The device will likely come to all of the carriers that currently sell the Samsung Galaxy J3 — Bell, Rogers, Koodo, Virgin, Fido, Videotron, Bell MTS, Eastlink and Ice Wireless. At the moment, we’re most confident Telus at least will carry the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime has similar specs to last year’s Samsung Galaxy J3, including a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display, 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, it has 16GB of expandable internal storage and 1.5GB of RAM, which is also similar to the previous model and carries a similar capacity 2,600mAh battery.
Processor-wise, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime uses a quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset which should run better than the Exynos 3475 found in the previous model.
