Microsoft’s LTE Surface Pro will reportedly launch December 1

Microsoft will reportedly make its LTE Surface Pro available on December 1st, according to an unnamed spokesperson cited by Neowin.
In its article, The Verge specifically attributes the information to Surface Pro program manager Tim Golik, stating he provided the information during a session at the company’s Ignite 2017 conference. The publication notes, however, that Microsoft has refused to confirm the date. However, the timing makes sense, considering it lines up with Surface head Panos Panay’s scheduled appearance at Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in London, England.
Golik also reportedly revealed that the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem inside the Surface Pro will work while traveling in any country, making it appealing to international travelers.
Neowin further states LTE will only be available in Core i5 processor variants.
The new Surface Pro was announced in May 2017, boasting a fanless design, more versatile kickstand design and more processing power. Check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the non-LTE variant here.
