Uber might announce today that it’s leaving Quebec

According to as-of-yet unconfirmed reports, Uber might have plans to cease operations in Quebec.
The news most likely comes as a result of the government of Quebec renewing the company’s pilot program in the province, but with added caveats aimed at improving driver training and passenger safety, as well as modernizing the province’s existing taxi fleet.
In a press conference on Friday, September 22nd, 2017, Quebec’s minister of transportation Laurent Lessard announced that Uber drivers would have to undergo a police background check, while also taking on an addition 15 hours of training.
Background checks were previously handled by a private company employed by Uber, while potential Uber drivers were expected to undergo 20 hours of government-mandated training.
In response to the new caveats, an Uber spokesperson told MobileSyrup on Friday that the Uber team “is still waiting to review the new regulations, but based on our current understanding, these changes significantly threaten Uber’s ability to continue operating in Quebec.”
MobileSyrup reached out to Uber to confirm the recent reports, but was told by a spokesperson that Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, the general director of Uber in Quebec, will be holding a press conference on the topic of Uber’s operations at 11 a.m. EST later today.
MobileSyrup has also reached out to Quebec’s ministry of transportation, and will update this story with a response.
Source: CBC News
