Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 24, 2017

7:31 AM EDT

iphone 8 against rock

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Review: Iteration that holds its own [Read here]
  • Government of Ontario plans on introducing tougher distracted driving legislation [Read here]
  • Samsung now allows Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners to disable Bixby button [Read here]
  • Nintendo will release the SNES Classic in Quebec after all [Read here]
  • Pixel 2 will be available in ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White’ [Read here]
  • How to enable Do Not Disturb While Driving on iOS 11 [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October [Read here]
  • Rogers to offer low-cost internet to more than 12,000 individuals in Waterloo [Read here]
  • Xbox One X: 4K console gaming is promising, but should you be interested? [Read here]
  • Apple Watch Series 3 Review: Approaching independence [Read here]
  • Google’s ‘big bet on hardware’ sees it acquire some HTC employees and IP for $1.1 billion [Read here]
  • Chatr increasing rates by $5 on plans offered to some former Mobilicity customers [Read here]
  • Koodo says VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling is currently in testing, launch time still unclear [Read here]
  • Apple TV 4K Review: Steps to a 4K HDR future [Read here]
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone X is offered at a ‘value price’ [Read here]
  • Toronto Star receives $65,000 fine for violating CRTC Do Not Call List rules [Read here]
  • Here’s our best look at the Pixel 2 XL yet [Read here]
  • Public Mobile offers promo plan competitive with Freedom’s $40/4GB deal [Read here]
  • Rogers to debut new ‘Worry-Free Data Management’ tool called ‘Stream Saver’ [Read here]
  • Shaw registers ‘Shaw Mobile,’ ‘Shaw Mobility,’ and ‘Shaw Wireless’ trademarks [Read here]
  • BlackBerry Mobile ‘Krypton’ potentially appears in first leaked images [Read here]
  • Google Home Mini leaked, expected to launch in October [Read here]
  • Canadians should worry about U.S. border device searches, says privacy commissioner [Read here]
  • iOS 11 is now publicly available [Read here]
  • Approximately 100,000 Canadians affected by Equifax breach [Read here]
  • Indiegogo suspends Frank Phone campaign [Read here]
  • Coding is helping three young Canadians make a difference [Read here]
  • CRTC lets Bell bill differently depending on type of wholesale high speed access [Read here]
  • Canada’s average internet speeds break 60Mbps mark in newest Speedtest Global Index [Read here]

