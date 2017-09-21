BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition launching in Canada ‘later this month’

Canadians, there is a new BlackBerry coming your way! No, it’s not the ‘Krypton‘ but the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition.
This is a ‘limited edition’ of TCL’s popular QWERTY Android and it will be available unlocked for $799 CAD through several retail channels, including Amazon Canada, Walmart Canada, and Staples Canada. There are no details if the Black Edition will find a home on Canadian carrier store shelves.
TCL confirmed the KEYone Black Edition will be available in Canada “later this month.
The KEYone Black Edition features a matte black finish, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that’s expandable up to 2TB. Other specs include a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 touch display, a physical QWERTY keyboard, Android 7.1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with an Adreno 506 GPU. Camera wise, the BlackBerry KEYone features a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.
Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America, stated, “This has been an exciting year as we’ve introduced our reimagined BlackBerry smartphone to fans and customers here in North America, with overall market demand exceeding our expectations for the year.”
Source: BlackBerry Mobile
