Koodo, Fido and Virgin offer double data promo plans

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile — all sub-brands of Canada’s Big Three carriers — are offering double data promotions beginning at 1GB and extending to 6GB. Below are the details for each carrier.
Koodo
- 500MB + 500MB, 500 nationwide minutes and unlimited messaging for No Tab, Tab Small and Tab Medium plans at $40.
- 1GB + 1GB, 500 nationwide minutes and unlimited messaging for No Tab, Tab Small and Tab Medium plans at $55.
- 3GB + 3GB, unlimited nationwide minutes and unlimited messaging for No Tab, Tab Small and Tab Medium plans at $85.
Bonus: Koodo is offering a limited-time 3GB plan for $65 on No Tab, Tab Small and Tab Medium, or $74 on Tab Large. Additionally, it has a promotional 5GB plan for $89 on Tab Large and 7GB plan for $99 on Tab Large.
Check out Koodo’s plans here for more detail.
Fido
- 500MB + 500MB, 500 nationwide minutes and unlimited text for $45 BYOP or $55 on a Small plan.
- 1GB + 1GB, 500 nationwide minutes and unlimited text for $55 BYOP, $65 on a Small plan and $70 on a Medium plan.
Fido is also offering a 6GB plan with unlimited talk and text for $85 BYOP, $95 on Small, $100 on Medium and $110 on Large — though it isn’t advertised as promotional pricing.
Check out Fido’s plans here for more detail.
Virgin Mobile
- 500MB + 500MB, 500 nationwide minutes, unlimited messaging for $40 BYOP, $50 Silver and $55 Gold.
- 1GB + 1GB, 500 nationwide minutes, unlimited messaging for $55 BYOP, $65 Silver and $70 Gold.
Virgin is also offering a 6GB, unlimited nationwide calling plan for $85 BYOP, $95 on Silver, $100 on Gold and $110 on Platinum, but while it’s listed as promotional (unlike Fido), the company notes its only a boost of 2GB, not 3GB.
There’s also a limited-time 3GB plan for $65 BYOP, $75 Silver, $80 Gold and $90 Platinum.
Check out Virgin’s plans here for more detail.
The carriers are offering these deals across Canada except in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec, where regional carriers have ensured more consistently low pricing.
