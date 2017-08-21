News
Here’s every Android statue, including Android Oreo

Aug 21, 2017

4:08 PM EDT

Similar to previous versions of Android, Google has unveiled the latest candy themed name of its mobile operating system.

In harmony with the eclipse that is rocking the world, Google livestreamed the experience and unveiled a heavily branded name, just like the company did with KitKat: Android 8.0 officially now known as Android Oreo.

Oreo follows Cupcake (Android 1.5), Donut (Android 1.6), Éclair (Android 2.0, 2.1), Froyo (Android 2.2), Gingerbread (Android 2.3), Honeycomb (Android 3.0, 3.1, 3.2), Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0), Jelly Bean (Android 4.1, 4.2, 4.3), KitKat, Lollipop (Android 5.0, 5.1), Marshmallow (Android 6.0), and Nougat (Android 7.0).

Above is a full gallery of all the Google Android statues, including the latest Android Oreo sculpture.

