Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the world (update)

Jul 27, 2017

12:53 PM EDT

Swole Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now no longer just the world’s most swole tech CEO, he’s also the richest.

On Thursday morning, Bezos surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the world’s richest man, according to Bloomberg. Bezos achieved the feat when the value of a single Amazon share increased to $1,065.92 ahead of the release of the company’s Q2 earnings report later today.

Gates has held the distinction of the world’s richest person since 2013 (Ask Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, however, and the app will say Gates still holds the title.). If Amazon’s share price remains steady following today’s earnings call, Bezos will remain on top, at least for another day.

While he’s already valued at approximately $90 billion, Bezos’ personal fortune will likely continue to grow. Michael Pachter, one of the analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, anticipates Amazon’s share price could increase to $1,250 in the future.

Besides being the founder of Amazon, Bezos also owns Blue Origin and the Washington Post.

Update: After a brief stint at the top of the list of the world’s most affluent individuals, Jeff Bezos is once again only the second most rich person on the planet. The setback came after Amazon’s stock closed at $1,046. Presumably, Jeff is back in the gym crushing bicep curls and hammer curls to get over his bad day.

Photoshop credit: Avery Hartmans 

Source: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Stephen_81

    Hopefully he puts his fortunes to good use, rather than his current focus of increasing said fortunes, even his “philanthropy” is for profit endeavors.

  • Jeff Thibert

    Also owns LexCorp.

  • Croc Ography

    he’s already number 2 again… didn’t even take a day.

  • Lukeiphone

    Shares dropped as Amazon missed earnings. He’s back to number 2 again. But, I’m sure he will be number 1 soon.

  • It’s Me

    Gates has been the richest since the 90s, though there have been a few years during that run that Buffet or Slim have taken it for a year or 2.