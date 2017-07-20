Lenovo showcases concepts for standalone AR headset, smart projector speaker and AI

Lenovo, known for its laptops, tablets and being the company that owns Motorola, has shown off new concepts for an alternate reality (AR) headset and a projector-equipped smart speaker.
The company is already developing an AR headset in partnership with Disney, that, much like the Gear VR, requires a smartphone to power it. However, at its third annual Tech World Summit, Lenovo revealed a new standalone headset called daystAR that offers a 40-degree field of view. The company hopes developers will use its own AR platform to create apps for the headset.
Lenovo is also working on a speaker that functions similarly to Amazon’s Echo and Google Home. It’s also able, in a classic Lenovo touch, to project images onto surfaces. The company says it’s also able to recognize sounds and objects, in addition to human voices.
Lenovo is also working on an CAVA (Context Aware Virtual Assistant.) The Chinese based company would like to integrate deep lerning so that it can better understand your messages and make recommendations based on what you tell it. Engadget’s example is if the user would like to tell CAVA that they have a meeting in two hours the AI will check the weather, traffic conditions and will tell you when to leave.
Lastly, Lenovo is working on a smart vest that monitors heart rhythm 24/7 and works on the Xiaole customer service platform which learns from its interactions with customers so that it can make each conversation more natural.
The Beijing-based company is making these concepts for as part of its research and development (R&D) process, meaning that there is a possibility that none of these concepts will see the light of day.
Source: Engadget
