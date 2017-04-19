News
UberEats now available in Montreal

Apr 19, 2017

12:15 PM EDT

UberEats, Uber’s on-demand food delivery service, is now available in Montreal, the San Francisco-based company announced on Wednesday.

Those who live and work in and around the city’s downtown core can use the service to order food from a variety of local restaurants. As in other cities, Uber promises to deliver any ordered food item in 10 minutes or less. Some of the restaurants that are currently on the service include Kinka Izakaya, Bier Markt, Le Poké Bar and Chef on Call.

In May, UberEats launched in both Ottawa and Edmonton. The offshoot service also celebrated its one-year anniversary in Canada — it first launched in Toronto — that month.

The dedicated UberEats app is available on both iOS and Android.

Source: Uber

