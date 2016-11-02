News
PREVIOUS|

Bell wins right to appeal CRTC decision that forces it to air American Super Bowl commercials

Nov 2, 2016

4:42 PM EST

41 comments

Bell has won the right to appeal a policy recently mandated by the CRTC that allows U.S. commercials to air on Canadian TV during coverage of the NFL Super Bowl.

The policy was enacted due to Canadian demand for the American commercials — which have become a significant media event unto themselves — but the telco, which owns TSN, feels the program is being unfairly singled out. It argues that the Super Bowl should be no different from the rest of its American programming, in which it’s able to simultaneously substitute (or “simsub”) out American advertising for Canadian content. The NFL also intervened on Bell’s behalf in a court filing.

According to The Globe and Mail, simsub revenue brings in an estimated $250 million for Canada’s broadcasting system as a whole and millions from the Super Bowl alone.

Bell’s dilemma 

The policy banning simsub from the Super Bowl was released in January 2015, but gave Bell until the 2017 Super Bowl to enact the exclusion. Now the Federal Court of Appeal has granted Bell leave to appeal the decision, but denied the company’s request to suspend the decision in the meantime.

With only three months left before the Super Bowl kicks off, this puts Bell in an awkward position as The Globe and Mail reports that it has been selling ad space to Canadian buyers under the assumption it would get a reprieve. Ultimately, the company may have to revisit those agreements with its buyers.

Justice David G. Near stated that the company could bring a motion to expedite the appeal, however.

‘A different kettle of fish’

“We’re happy that our appeal is moving forward but disappointed the court didn’t stay the CRTC’s decision considering the uncertainty it creates and its impact on viewers and advertisers in Canada for Super Bowl LI,” a Bell spokesperson said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

In an August interview with the publication, CRTC Chairman and CEO Jean-Pierre Blais noted that he was comfortable with the decision, stating “The Super Bowl is a different kettle of fish, and we certainly are having a lot of debate on three hours [of programming].”

Related: CRTC hearing on differential pricing for Canadian data plans begins this week

Image credit: JasonParis via Flickr

Source: The Globe and Mail

Related Articles

News

Dec 18, 2017

3:46 PM EST

Canadian carrier support lines falter due to massive interest in 10GB promo

News

Dec 18, 2017

11:08 AM EST

Bell says it won’t unlock all devices for free

News

Dec 19, 2017

4:52 PM EST

Bell Media loses federal court appeal of Super Bowl ad policy

News

Dec 18, 2017

11:07 AM EST

Canadian carriers say response to $60/10GB promos has been overwhelming

Comments

  • The Iceman Cometh

    This company needs to be hammered and hard. As far as I’m concerned if Canadians want to view American commercials why does Bell feel the need to push garbage Canadian commercials? No one wants to watch that shjt and yet the almighty dollar is all this company cares about.

    • wazzie

      Watching the game on TSN (which they own) means they should be allowed to air whatever commercials they want IMO. I really don’t get the fascination with seeing the American commercials in real time. I usually just YouTube the next day to see them.

      That said I could care less the outcome of this appeal. one game is (currently) affected by this.

    • Will Maitner

      Seriously? The only reason I turn on the game is for the American commercials. It’s am American game, why would they only broadcast part of it. They might as well replace the half time show while they’re at it with Canadian acts.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      Believe me if this stupid company could they would replace that too

    • Shoey5

      So long as they can make more money

    • It’s Me

      Then you miss the point. If you subscribe to US channels and choose to watch the super bowl on those channels then you should be able to expect to see US content on those US channels that you subscribe to. Without this regulation, Canadian distributors would insert their own commercials onto the US channels. That way they double dip. They collect fees from you to watch the US channels and collect from companies to use their ads instead of the US ads.

    • NoWayHosEH

      I agree with this to an extent as it can go both ways. On tsn bell can simsub to their hearts content as its their channel. Now technically commercials are not part of the NFL other then we have made it part of it due to the different type of ads that appear during the superbowl. Now I agree that if you subscribe to a u.s. channel that you should get the all the u.s. programming but if TSN bought the rights from the NFL to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada that means there should be a black out on all the u.s. channels broadcasting the superbowl in Canada. But that shouldnt blackout when the commercials air as tsn wouldn’t own the rights to the commercials on us channels.

    • mola2alex

      What do other companies care about?

  • KiwiBri

    Glad I have been watching US coverage free on OTA tv the past few years. Really enjoyed the coverage and commercials. Only game of American football I watch yearly.

  • GottaLoveCapitalism

    So many mixed feelings. As a viewer I’d love American commercials, however it is a (somewhat) unreasonable burden to put on Bell’s business just because that’s what we’d prefer. At no other point in time do we get to select a different set of ads, I don’t buy the ‘kettle of fish’ arguments, its just pandering to Canadians.

    • It’s Me

      If you pay for US channels then you should expect to watch the US content on those US channels. There is no unreasonable burden here. This is to prevent them from taking advantage of the fact that, as distributor of the channels they can give precedence to their ads.

      Imagine if you ran a TV network, say CTV. As a part of your business model you sell ad time on your channel. But Rogers or bell, because they distribute your channel, decide to remove the ads you sold and replace them with ones they sold. That’s exactly what’s happening here.

    • SV650

      Actually, no, this is a poor example. Bell as distributor is not changing the ads, TSN who bought the rights for exclusive distribution of the game in Canada is subbing the ads. If you remove TSN’s ability to generate profit by allowing the unfettered entrance of the broadcast by others, you have created exactly the imaginary scenario you described: TSN’s distributor (Bell) substitutes American advertising into content OWNED by TSN in Canada.

      It is very much like me offering you the exclusive distribution rights to some lucrative item, then selling it myself at your wholesale cost.

    • It’s Me

      Poor, except exactly what is happening. At the same time that TSN has exclusive rights to broadcast that specific US content on their networks in Canada, they are doing the ad substitution on the US originating broadcasts. Bell and Rogers own the rights to distribute the US channels. Canadians pay them for access to those channels as they are, not edited by the distributors.

      No one is substituting US ads into US content, that’s just dishonest. The only substitution being discussed is the Canadian distributors substituting Canadian ads into US content on US broadcasts as a way to give free revenue to the Canadian networks that bought Canadian broadcast rights because Canadians would likely watch the US broadcast instead of the Canadian broadcast.

      We have the right to watch US broadcasts. Why should that mean subsidizing giant Canadian networks?

    • mola2alex

      What incentive is there to buy distribution rights?

    • It’s Me

      That’s their call. They do so knowing full well that the cablecos will be broadcasting US channels with US content. If they choose to compete with that by broadcasting the same content, that’s their choice. Why should they additionally be allowed to monetize the US broadcasts of US channels which are allowed to be distributed here?

    • mola2alex

      Why do USA networks not care? Why did the NFL themselves get involved? Obviously this arrangement was part of the deal. Not knowing the terms, it’s all just speculation. My concern is with spending tax dollars to chase commercial placement.

    • It’s Me

      NFL has a vested interest because it allows them to sell their content twice. The US network may care but they have no say, other than if they tried to do a blackout, plus they’ve been paid for the rights to distribute their broadcast to Canadians for Canadians that want the US channels.

      This arrangement only ever had one purpose, that is to subsidize the Canadian networks with extra and in earned revenue.

    • mola2alex

      But that’s the point. The NFL and networks get paid no matter what. Whomever buys the rights also need to get paid. Not sure if you run a business but typically when you invest in something, you try to maximize your return. Having the government change the rules for one specfic show makes no sense. Especially after you have paid and built your business model around that. If they want to change the rules, it should apply everywhere and only take effect on new content deals. I’m not disagreeing with having US commercials but governments should be consistent with the rules. That’s why I think bell has a case

    • It’s Me

      So because tsn decided to also pay to show the content they should have the right to replace and modify the product of someone else that also has the right to show the content?

    • mola2alex

      My answer is that it depends. I am guessing we are speculating as to what that deal includes, I am speculating simsub was part of the deal for the content rights and you are guessing the opposite. Let me ask it another way, if the NFL has the ability to grant Bell simsub rights on all broadcasts as part of the deal and that is their deal with American networks as well, does that change you view? I don’t know what are in the terms of the deal but if Bell paid a premium for simsub, then I do think they are getting the shaft here. If it is an over reach or grey area where no terms cover this use, I might see things differently but my assumption is they pay for simsub.

      Your comment is interesting for another reason. You feel it is not right to modify the content from source to viewer. Do you also feel the same way about ad blockers on the internet, that companies can write software to modify someones intended product? Or is it ok on different medium?

    • It’s Me

      Simsub isn’t part of the deal Bell struck with NFL. Simsub is a mandated requirement imposed by the CRTC in order to mollify Canadian broadcasters who claimed they were at a disadvantage. They didn’t want to show Canadian content because Canadian wanted to watch US programming. So they paid for US programming, but then complained that Canadians were still watching US broadcasts and they were then unable to charge high rates for prime time broadcasts. The concession was that the CRTC actually mandated that they should be able to Simsub so that they could take the advertising revenue that the US broadcasters were already selling on their own broadcasts. Simsub is not part of agreements with content owners, it is a part of the CanCon regulations. And just as the regulation gave the Canadian broadcasters this subsidy, they can take it away, especially in such a limited manner and at the request of the actual content consumers that are really paying for it.

      Ad blockers are an entirely different beast. I don’t personally use them and I see why sites that depend on them are against them. At the same time, as the consumer, I can see the user’s point of view of wanting to block ads.

      This analogy would be better if, say Rogers and Bell, as the largest ISPs in Canada were allowed to inspect packets for their users and using their DNS, redirect users to their properties or replace ads with their own.

    • mola2alex

      OK, if thats the case, I still think that Bell is getting the shaft. Whether it is the rules or the terms.

      I agree that it can be taken away but shouldn’t be until next renewal. For example, although not a term in the contract, a company may bid more for that content based on what they are allowed to do with it, including simsub. Simsub may have driven up the bidding for example and now companies can’t recoup the cost, thats not good for business and not good for employees (aka jobs).

      I also think that you should set forth rules for all, not on a show by show basis. As policy makers you need to allow businesses to plan and not randomly choose as that can be a slippery slope.

  • LeTricolore

    I watch the Superbowl for the game itself. I understand a lot of people watch it for the commercials, though. I understand Bell’s point of view on this, as they’d be losing out on A LOT of money. The commercials will be on YouTube the next day, anyway.

    I don’t have an opinion on it one way or another. And as a Jets’ fan, my opinion on the game itself probably doesn’t matter much either.

  • Will Maitner

    WHAT? The whole point in watching the game now IS the American commercials (and to a lesser degree the half time show)..

  • Bob Loblaw

    Paying for cable services is essentially paying to watch commercials. Get real. Time to cut the cord people.

  • Swordfish

    The comment that they are lining up Canadian companies is what bugs me the most. They will line up Chevy and Bell Programming and drive us crazy playing the same truck and car commercials for three hours. In between they will advertise their ridiculous programming options!! If they want to show Canadian commercials, do it on TSN but allow us to watch the true US versions on US channels. If we as consumers want to opt out of Canadian commercials, we should have that option instead of being hammered constantly with crap I don’t want. Can’t Bell get it through their thick skull we are sick of Canadian programming and the crap they feed us. Cut the cord and teach these guys a lesson! Oh, and Bell, please take that crappy TMN with you? Thanks for forcing that crap on us in Western Canada too!!!

    • mola2alex

      You want American commercials? Seems ridiculous to argue about commercial origins, it’s like complaining about where spam or telemarketing originates. Who cares? Canadian commercials likely mean more money spent in Canada and boost the economy. But instead let’s pay governments to get us our American commercials, seems logical

    • Swordfish

      The US commercials during the Superbowl are considered part of the entertainment. Obviously you haven’t watched them in the past.

    • mola2alex

      Obviously you haven’t heard of YouTube where you can watch them all sometimes before the game. If you look forward to commercials, I feel sorry for you, you should get out more. As a tax payer, this is a waste of money.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    To truly let the Canadian public vote with their remotes just have TSN show the Canadian commercials and let the American channel (NBC, ABC, CBS) run unmolested with all the original American commercials. I guarantee you that Bell would never like or agree to that, which would just prove how out of touch with reality that they are. I know which one I would watch and it doesn’t start with a T.

    • It’s Me

      That’s basically exactly what the regulation says and what bell is fighting against.

  • Ricky Bobby

    If this was in the very early 2000’s before youtube I would have cared.

    Such a big waste of taxpayer money here. Let’s hope those commercials aren’t loud considering the amount of time CRTC spent on that study

    • mola2alex

      Agreed, such a waste

  • Benoit Bourdua

    Impact on viewers?

    Since when does Bell care about what viewers want?

    • It’s Me

      They mean that if they aren’t allowed to block US ads and replace them with their own, then they lose a source of revenue they never earned. Without that extra revenue they might not be able to bid for exclusive Canadian rights on the Canadian networks they also own, and Canadians would have to watch US networks for US content that they’ve paid to watch.

      Oh wait…

    • mola2alex

      I do get bells point. They do pay big bucks to license the super bowl content. If you bought the rights to content and the government decided to arbitrarily decide to block your ability to monetize it, I’m sure you wouldnt be happy. Thing is, this is how content works, archaic as it may be. What I find crazy is everyone says how much they hate advertising, how they block ads and pvr stuff but apparently people care enough about ads to get the government to intervene? All ads are on YouTube ahead of the actual game, it’s lame that we need to pay these government officials money to work on this, that’s outrageous.

  • Omis

    OMG who the hell cares? What kind sorcery does the Super Bowl have that people are so insistent to be able to watch commercials that they will skip or block anywhere else?

  • Anonymous

    Rose Behar is fookin’ hot

  • ComplacencyKills

    Bell’s legal team keeps fighting backwards, and end up losing in the end.

  • Pingback: Super Bowl ad policy to blame for layoffs, says Bell Media | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()

  • Pingback: Bell Media loses federal court appeal of Super Bowl ad policy - Canadian Tech News()