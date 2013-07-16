News
CRTC denies request for payphone rate increase, asks Canadians if they're still important

Jul 16, 2013

11:50 AM EDT

bellpayphone
Let’s face it. Payphones are important, but these days this dated technology is a limited breed. Canadians, especially in urban locations, grab their cellphone rather than a quarter. Even with the introduction of the new wireless players, who offer unlimited talk and text plans for $15/month, have made the payphone and home phone a declining business for the major Canadian telecommunications companies.

The CRTC announced today that they’ve declined a request from Bell (which includes Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and Télébec) to increase the payphone rates by up to $1 for cash calls and $2 for non-cash calls (credit cards). The respected companies argued that if the rates increased “would slow the rate at which payphones are being removed.” According to the filing, “the Commission noted that while payphones were removed from service during the past few years in response to declines in revenues and demand, the record of that proceeding did not indicate the extent to which the widespread availability of advanced technology and services had affected the demand for payphone service, particularly among persons who earn low income and those living in rural and remote communities.”

The bottom line is that more people are choosing to communicate from a wireless device and the role of the payphone has significantly declined. Jean-Pierre Blais, Chairman of the CRTC, said “This trend is likely to continue regardless of the rate charged for payphone services, and highlights the need to reassess the role of payphones.”

As a result, the CRTC is seeking feedback from Canadians on the importance of the payphone and specifically “whether it would be appropriate to prohibit telephone companies from removing the last payphone in a community.” The CRTC consultation will be open until August 13th, 2013 and you can submit your comments online.

“This consultation will give us a clearer picture of how payphones are being used and by whom,” said Mr. Blais. “It will also help us assess how possible rate increases and the removal of payphones may affect Canadians, and whether any regulatory action is necessary.”

Comments

  • Deciare

    I guess payphones would be useful at transit hubs such as airports, since it’s entirely possible that someone arriving at one wouldn’t be set up with local mobile services. It would also make sense for a payphone to be within reasonable distance at low-income and rural areas. It may also help to have a payphone if my mobile phone were to be stolen.

  • pvanb

    Won’t somebody please think of Superman?

  • ns.dev

    But if we remove payphones, how will bomb threats be called in?

  • Sean McConnell

    I see people using the payphone all the time at the convenience store near my house. Later a car pulls up, the person talks through the window for a bit, and then the car drives off without the caller. It must be that cell rates are too high to use cells for long conversations right? Funny that they are usually the same drivers, but different callers though…

  • HeyYoWL

    They should convert some pay phones to Wifi hotspots like they do in other countries. Way more useful. 😛

  • Alexmrb

    It comes in handy on the TTC platform, as they are in a pickle whether or not to allow cell service on Subways. I used one at Bloor Stn when I got lost and it was a godsend since you have to pay to leave and re enter the subway system from underground. However, above ground, there is no excuse. Tourists who don’t want to pay roaming fees can purchase a top up in any store and activate it on their phone, and a prepaid SIM isn’t that hard to find anymore. There are also VOiP apps such as Fongo and ePhone that can be used to call in Canada and the US over Wi-Fi. And don’t forget that Skype is around as well.

    So really, there’s no point of having payphones. they’re old, quite disgusting (considering they weren’t cleaned once IN YEARS,) and they’re expensive to maintain. However, what would be really revolutionary is a VOiP payphone, which is really cheap to maintain.

    • Angulo

      Alexmrb, payphone maintenance has nothing to do with the fact they use traditional copper lines (PSTN). That network is completely amortized and proven to work 99.999% of the time. Same network as all legacy phones. The cost comes in cleaning, collection, vandalism, etc… So going VOIP would be no different.

  • Ryan Laker

    Phone booths are important! Where else can homeless people semi discretely urinate in public?!?!

  • Angulo

    Nikos2121, how long have you worked at Bell? Your words ooze Bell’s kool-aid. Payphones should be considered public service similar to 311 and telcos should suck it up. There are many other ways they can help fund this type of service. As a matter of fact, if advertising was exploited properly, the service could actually be free. So there’s no reason why they should continue increasing prices. Problem is Bell doesn’t want to invest in new technology for this shrinking business. Don’t worry Nikos, they won’t go belly up. Guaranteed.

    • Alexmrb

      Yeah, they’re too busy bill cramming to notice.

    • disqus_XE6XfgLLeK

      Sure, they could easily keep maintaining the public phones as a public service.. but to meet revenue targets, they’ll just jack up your cellphone bill prices. There’s no win-win
      situation.

    • Angulo

      They will increase your rates regardless. You should know that by now. Technically speaking, Bell’s payphone business is part of their business segment, which is separate than their wireless. Regardless, it all trickles up to BCE.

    • Nikos2121

      If payphones are a public service, then perhaps the Government should pay for them. Last I checked it wasn’t a corporations obligation to do public service.

    • Angulo

      Well, what can I say… You haven’t checked properly. Google 311. Also, in rural and remote areas, telcos provide basic service at a loss. It costs them way more to provide the service than what they are allowed to charge customers. Why they do it? They have to.
      As for Government paying for it, why would they? When advertising can easily cover costs? Stop relying on tax dollars! The government shouldn’t be everybody’s sugar daddy!

    • Nikos2121

      So the Governmnet shouldn’t be everybody’s sugar daddy, but a private for-profit corporation should?

  • Angulo

    Nikos,
    Apparently also i****s have internet…

  • expat

    Right on! I am a Canadian working overseas, and visiting Canada once a year. My only mean of communications in Canada is Skype, or other WiFi based SMS services, or the old pay phone. Let’s keep them in place, please.

  • Big Ang

    So you think it’s important to have payphones as an alternative, but you are against Bell making enough money to actually help pay for the payphones? Sorry, but you can’t have it both ways. Forcing Bell to keep the prices down will only discourage them from keeping the payphones around. Either let Bell increase the price so they can afford to keep the existing payphones, or say goodbye to payphones for good.

    • beyond

      give me break, you make it sound like they are some struggling company, they can afford it, If they are not willing they have the resources to find a way to break even or even make profit, like another poster suggested, by using advertising.

    • gommer strike

      So you’d be totally fine with – when pick up the pay phone(listen for the dial tone), then dial…and then only to be interrupted by one full minute of advertising before your call goes through, right?

      The price of free(dom).

    • beyond

      that wasn’t what I had in mind, but that sounds like an interesting option. I was more thinking of visual ads, like they use on bus stop shelters.

  • gommer strike

    But without phone booths, how are the awesome Robert Deniro criminals from “Heat” communicate, untraced “call me at this number”. hehehe of course they’re trackable/traceable, just saying.

    What’s honestly going to happen, is the reduction of phone booths. They’re going to fewer in number, the same way that old school mailboxes are slowly disappearing. Remember when there used to be a red mailbox at the end of every block? Now you can walk 3 blocks before seeing one…

  • CC

    I think charging for ads on the windows is an option. They can also put wifi hot spot at those locations as well.

  • CC

    I was in downtown few days ago. There was a homeless sitting on the sidewalk asking for change. The next thing you know there’s phone ringing. My friends and I look at our phones and it wasn’t us. The “homeless” pulled an iPhone from his back pocket and started talking.

  • icyhotonmynuts

    Might want to edit your post, it’s not longer “a” quarter, but “a pair” of quarters.

  • Manbo

    Bell charges $0.50 everywhere I’ve been in Ontario

  • rob

    what about sun flash’s that knocks out sat. communications , the only working phones will be old school [ you no the ones hooked up by wires and trunk feeds ] Just putting that out there for the older gen.

