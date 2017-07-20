News
Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z discontinued at Rogers and Fido

Jul 20, 2017

10:39 AM EDT

Pixel

The 32GB Black Pixel, 32GB/128GB Silver Pixel, and black Moto Z have been discontinued at Fido and Rogers, according to MobileSyrup’s sources.

Given the Pixel has almost hit its one-year anniversary and with rumours swirling about the well-received smartphone’s successor, it makes sense for Canadian carriers to begin phasing out the Google-manufactured device. The Pixel XL is tipped to feature a squeezable frame (similar to the HTC U11), an always-on display, and the ability for its screen to adapt to multiple display profiles, including SRGB and Vivid.

Little is known about the smaller Pixel, however, with some hoping Google may opt to return the brand to its high-end, low-price Nexus roots.

While rumours haven’t surfaced yet, it’s likely that Moto is preparing to reveal a successor to the Moto Z at some point in the near future, which could indicate why the device has appeared on Fido and Rogers’ discontinued devices list.

Comments

  • This is not how Google should be handling the Pixel line. They should keep the old Pixel at a reduced price for a second year as a lower cost option.

    • Ian

      I agree but Google seems to want to market the Pixel as a direct alternative to whichever model of iPhone and Galaxy S is touted as Apple and Samsung’s flagship at the moment. But in doing that Google ignores the iPhone SE and many other Samsung handsets.

    • Techguru86

      probably not a huge seller especially with high price tag for device average consumer doesn’t know

    • thereasoner

      I’d like to see that as well as a mid-range model but I wonder if they could ever get that kind of production capacity and flexibility from an ODM that put a priority on their own phones.

      Google should have kept Motorola’s hardware division and went all in on premium quality phones back then. On the other hand I sometimes wonder if Google isn’t really interested in angering their Android partners by selling in larger numbers.

    • Gilbert Pierre

      As much as I love the Pixel I’d say this is just another thing to add to the list of what was mishandled here. Almost feels like Google didnt want people to be able to buy this phone.