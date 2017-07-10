News
Sony announces $549 special edition Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle

Jul 10, 2017

12:10 PM EDT

As it did with Destiny, Sony plans to release a special edition ‘Glacier White’ PlayStation 4 bundle to promote the launch of Destiny 2, the company has announced.

The bundle includes a ‘Glacier White’ PlayStation 4 Pro, matching DualShock 4 controller, as well as Destiny 2 and its accompanying expansion pass. Bungie, game’s developer, says the PS4 Pro will run Destiny 2 at 4K, instead of 1080P like the standard PS4 and Xbox One S. The PlayStation 4 version of Destiny 2 will once again feature bonus content, including special in-game gear, multiplayer map and co-op strike mission, before it’s available on the Xbox One and PC.

Canadians can pre-order the Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle starting today for $549 CAD at major retailers across the country. The bundle will ship on September 6th, the same day Destiny 2 launches in North America. As an incentive to pre-order the game, each copy of Destiny 2 includes access to the game’s upcoming beta, which starts on July 18th.

Source: Sony

