Niantic has dropped a new update to Pokémon Go today in celebration of the game’s one year anniversary.
The update includes a special Pikachu wearing an Ash Ketchum hat and a limited time Anniversary Box that includes key items like Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls and the illusive Raid Pass. This timed event runs from now until July 24th at 1pm PT.
A post about the update on Pokémon Go’s official blog says that the revamped Gyms and Raid battles added to the mobile game earlier this month are the beginning of a number of new features set to hit the mobile game later this month.
We took a look back at Pokemon Go’s first year, reminiscing how the game has changed over the last few months and remembering its status as a cultural phenomenon last summer.
Pokemon Go is available in the iOS and Android.
Source: Niantic
Comments