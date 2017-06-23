News
Special edition 32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 coming to Canada

Jun 23, 2017

10:44 AM EDT

8 comments

iphone-6

According to our own sources, Canadians will be able to purchase the special edition 32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 in the coming weeks.

When the iPhone 6 was unveiled three years ago, it was only available in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB model variants. The 32GB version originally launched in Asia, China, Taiwan and India, then made its way to Spain and the U.S. last month for $345.

We’ve been informed that Canadian carriers will start selling the 32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 on July 5th for $485.

We have also reached out to Apple Canada and were told that the company does not “comment on rumours and speculation.”

There is also no indication if the 32GB iPhone 6 will be available directly through Apple’s retail locations.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Well $485 isn’t a bad price for the unit but it also proves that Apple could’ve sold these devices for around the same price back on their introduction and still made a decent profit. The markup is truly ridiculous.

    • Michael Durech

      Or the parts got very cheap.

    • gommer strike

      Shrug. Apple has always been known to sell products at a high markup – how is this any different? It’s like complaining that a name-brand clothing store sells their stuff for a higher price/markup than Walmart. We don’t walk into Tiffany’s and complain that the price is too damn high. Oh I know you’re about to say “but Apple isn’t a luxury brand”. Be as it may – they do sell their products at luxury pricing, and always have.

      Anyways for them to sell a different colored iPhone6, in 2017 strikes me as weird. We’ll see.

    • Erwin_Ign

      With that analogy I should have a new car every year for $100 because there are cars selling that much

  • stevedion

    Probably just emptying stock reserves.

  • Josh L

    No worries, I’m sure it will sell no matter that it’s 3 years old and overpriced for such an old product.