Fido responds to Public Mobile promo with 4GB loyalty offer for $45

Jun 19, 2017

6:47 PM EDT

In response to Public Mobile’s $40 for 4GB promotion aimed at securing Freedom Mobile customers, Fido is now offering a two-year loyalty deal that gives customers 4GB of data per month for $45 per month.

The retention plan, flagged by a Red Flag Deals user, is significantly less than the nearest Fido Pulse plan, which comes in at $65 for 3GB of data in Ontario. The user who reported the deal noted that they mentioned the Public Mobile and Freedom pricing before receiving the offer.

The loyalty deal reportedly includes unlimited nationwide calling and, like any Fido retention offer, requires that the subscriber has an account that’s been active for 90 days or longer.

As the battle for low prices heats up, here’s hoping that Koodo and Virgin Mobile join in the fight soon.

Let us know if the plan works for you — or if you’ve spotted any similar deals — in the comments below.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: iPhoneinCanada

Comments

  • Jason

    Just keep in mind before you go and get this plan odds are you will need an address in the Public Mobile service region to get the deal

    • specialk2000

      Isn’t Public Mobile nationwide?

    • djino

      Public mobile is nationwide

    • Techguru86

      Public plans are crap, no different then Koodo pricing, just a smoke-show and still owned by Telus

    • matus201

      The 40/month for 4GB and unlimited everything (province wide, but that’s enough for me) is hard to beat.

    • Anonymous501

      What are you talking about? You get a pretty good plan for $38/month that uses the Telus/Bell Network. How is that bad? It’s $7/month cheaper than Koodo’s attempt.

  • Pingback: Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 19 – 25] – High Tech Newz()