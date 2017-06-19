Internet service provider Eastlink is expanding its gigabit internet availability to more communities across Canada.
Eastlink’s gigabit internet service expands to Guysborough and Port Hawksbury in Nova Scotia; Kirkland Lake and Picton in Ontario and Oliver in B.C. The service has already been available in certain parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island since 2015.
The company states it invested $20 million CAD in its fibre optic network and “advanced network technologies,” working with telecom equipment company Arris and networking hardware company Cisco Systems.
“For years, we have been providing gigabit speeds and higher to our larger business customers through our advanced business network,” said Lee Bragg, Eastlink CEO in a press statement.
“With real-time entertainment like video streaming, music, gaming and emerging connected home technologies driving exponential internet growth, it’s time to bring this kind of internet service to a wider range of customers, including residential customers.”
Source: Eastlink
