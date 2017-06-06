Syrup Community
Contest: Win a ‘Prestige Gold’ Huawei P10

Jun 6, 2017

6:05 PM EDT

17 comments

Huawei P10 smartphone on table

The camera-focused Huawei P10 is now available in Canada and we here at MobileSyrup would like to provide one of our readers the chance to own Huawei’s latest flagship.

The device features a 5.1-inch FHD device, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and is powered by a Kirin 960 (64-bit) octa-core processor.

The contest for a Huawei P10 will start today and end on June 20th at 11:59pm EST.

To enter the contest you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app embedded within this article. If you have already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter — make sure you mark that as completed as well.

Gold Huawei P10 Contest

Comments

  • Ericp2011

    Thanks for the chance Mobilesyrup!

  • Fodder0f4

    Think I’m due for a win. Although, I may not want to use it up if my numbers are due for the LOTTO MAX!

  • Andrew Willey

    It almost makes me want to join Twitter to get more entries.

  • Kelly Lesperance

    Intrigued by this one, and getting pretty annoyed by my current device.

  • Pierre Alexandre

    Finally a chance to ditch my LG G5…. worst battery ever !

  • Scott Belbin

    Done! I love that phone!

  • Daniel

    Awesome!

  • Whome

    Good luck everyone. Looks like a great phone.

  • andrew konken

    Love the variety of devices that are given away by Mobilesyup. Thanks for another chance to win 🙂

  • Twice

    Maybe this time! I’m always interested in new Androids by anyone but Samsung!

  • DaRazorback

    Here’s to hoping

  • Jason

    I dropped my phone and it’s acting wonky, so would like to see a new phone soon

  • AKA_GodinGal

    I love new toys ????

  • MrMission

    Would be sweet…

  • Renesa Nizamee

    Hope I win this time

  • Garrett Cooper

    Signed up for instagram only to get more entries haha 🙂

  • Thomas Milne

    Good luck y’all.