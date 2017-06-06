Contest: Win a ‘Prestige Gold’ Huawei P10

The camera-focused Huawei P10 is now available in Canada and we here at MobileSyrup would like to provide one of our readers the chance to own Huawei’s latest flagship.
The device features a 5.1-inch FHD device, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and is powered by a Kirin 960 (64-bit) octa-core processor.
The contest for a Huawei P10 will start today and end on June 20th at 11:59pm EST.
To enter the contest you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app embedded within this article. If you have already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter — make sure you mark that as completed as well.
