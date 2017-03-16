Business
Paytm, the largest mobile payments company in India, begins operating in Canada

Mar 16, 2017

3:56 PM EDT

10 comments

Paytm

Paytm, the largest mobile payments platform in India, is launching its service in Canada.

Paytm is a digital wallet service that allows users to pay for their cell phone, cable, internet, electricity and water bills through its platform. One of the main services the company offers, however, is an online recharge for prepaid mobile cards. In addition, users will also be able to pay for their insurance and property taxes by using the new Paytm Canada app.

Paytm’s research division, Paytm Labs, has been located in Toronto since 2014. Since then, Paytm has grown its operations across Canada to help further its North American expansion. The Paytm Canada app will also be available on iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices in Canada.

Paytm

“We are excited to announce that starting today, consumers in Canada will be able to access the seamless Paytm experience that is already well-known in India for its convenience. We are confident that Canada will be a very successful market for us,” said Harinder Takhar, CEO of Paytm Labs, in a statement.

Mayor John Tory spoke at the Canadian launch of the service, saying that Toronto has become a primary city for companies to expand their businesses to North America.

“It’s been a great experience to be home to the Paytm Labs team in Toronto since 2014. Toronto is the city for a company looking to locate in North America with our multisector strength and our exceptional diverse talent pool. With the Canadian app launch, we look forward to Paytm’s success and being an integral part to its growth story globally,” said Tory in a statement.

Paytm’s app is free and can be downloaded here: Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store and Windows Phone .

Comments

  • Frédéric Gagnon

    ㅠㅠ
    can’t use it in Quebec
    ㅠㅠ

  • Andrew Goldenberg
    • MrQ

      You are trying to download the INDIA version. The Canada version is called Paytm Canada

  • xeronine992

    Works for me on iOS. Curious how they make money though, if I pay $1,000 for my property tax using my MasterCard, someone has to pay that interchange fee.. I know Enbridge supports credit card payments, but they tack on an extra charge.

  • Vito R.

    Not available on Android or iOS

  • Ipse

    Ummm…why would I want to pay them a fee? Waved for now, but unless I can’t use a computer, I won’t bleed for these guys.
    There is a discussion on RFD about the 0.5-2.5% fees.

    • kekekeke

      if you are using a credit card with >1% return, then it makes sense

  • Arshad

    Doesn’t work with any of my devices, Nexus 6P or OnePlus One. Also isn’t clear what the fees are for using their service.

  • curvenut curve

    It said, “app not available in your country” !!!