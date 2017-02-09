News
FXNow app is now available for 4th Gen Apple TV in Canada

By Patrick O'Rourke

Feb 9, 2017

11:05 AM EST

FXNow app supported devices with Apple TV

If you’re an FX subscriber, you now have another way to watch the channel via the FXNow app.

The television station has launched its FXNow app for the fourth-generation Apple TV.

According to FX, the app features “all new episodes — available next day, post broadcast,” rather than same day airing like HBO Now, which still isn’t available in Canada.

FX says that the App features a layout that’s very similar to FXNow’s mobile app. Like many streaming apps, however, FXNow isn’t available to cord cutters. Instead, a traditional cable subscription from Rogers is required to access the app.

FX content includes popular shows like American Horror Story, The Strain and Atlanta.