Public Mobile tussles with Freedom Mobile in epic tweet storm

By Ian Hardy

Feb 3, 2017

11:43 AM EST

7 comments

Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile customers travelling in the U.S. experienced data outages last week. While the outages have been since resolved, the episode led to a strange confrontation between the two carriers.

For some reason, Public Mobile, which is owned by Telus, took to Twitter and hijacked various conversations between Freedom Mobile and its customers, probing and trolling the carrier for experiencing network issues.

Drama like this has not happened since 2010 when Wind Mobile and Mobilicity were new to Canada’s telecom scene.

Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile Twitter Battle
Public takes to Twitter to cause drama for Freedom Mobile
Public Mobile vs. Freedom Mobile
Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile snapping off
Both carriers have since resolved their respective network issues, with Public stating that the outages on its side were caused by “a system code upgrade.” Freedom, meanwhile, has only said it has fixed the “root cause of the issue.”

Both carriers have offered ways for affected subscribers to connect to learn more about a rebate or confirmed a bill credit will appear on their next statement.

