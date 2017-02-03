Public Mobile tussles with Freedom Mobile in epic tweet storm

Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile customers travelling in the U.S. experienced data outages last week. While the outages have been since resolved, the episode led to a strange confrontation between the two carriers.
For some reason, Public Mobile, which is owned by Telus, took to Twitter and hijacked various conversations between Freedom Mobile and its customers, probing and trolling the carrier for experiencing network issues.
Drama like this has not happened since 2010 when Wind Mobile and Mobilicity were new to Canada’s telecom scene.
Both carriers have offered ways for affected subscribers to connect to learn more about a rebate or confirmed a bill credit will appear on their next statement.
Source: Twitter
