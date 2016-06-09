Moto Z Hands-on: Motorola’s modular future

Ted Kritsonis

June 9, 2016 9:28pm

The X is seemingly gone, having been supplanted by a Z, the last letter of the alphabet, yet signalling a pivot towards something more modularly focused. This is the Moto Z, a thin and light phone that can be made much thicker and heavier with add-ons attached to its back.

The Moto Z feels like it’s a finished work in progress, if that makes any sense. That may have something to do with how similar smartphones generally are anyway, but in any event, Lenovo deserves some credit for trying to turn a corner with the Moto brand without completely messing it up in the process.

The main differentiator right off the bat is the small magnetic pins on its rear that act as the conduit for the “Moto Mods,” Motorola’s eventual lineup of attachable accessories. Like how Moto Maker offered customization for certain Moto products (not in Canada though), Moto Mods is very much in the same vein when it comes to functionality.

The initial crop of Mods isn’t extensive – there are only about a handful – but they appear to be useful. The JBL SoundBoost is a speaker attachment that can pump out louder tunes, except it was hard to get a good feel for the sound amidst all the background noise in the press demo area following Tech World’s keynote.

The Insta-Share is a pico projector that can display the phone’s screen onto a flat surface at virtually any angle. It could be straight ahead or straight up on a 90-degree angle. There are battery packs through a partnership with Incipio and a Kate Spade fashion case and battery pack.

More items are apparently coming, but the viability of such a strategy will largely depend on developers breathing life into it. Moto is already courting them, with actor Ashton Kutcher in the role of evangelist.

Beyond that, the Moto Z isn’t a huge game-changer, but still feels like a good device to wield. It does get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack and pushes wired audio output to the USB-C port at the bottom.

That has already been rumoured for the next iPhone, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to imagine other manufacturers doing the same. Moto is already on it, and that might prove divisive for users used to plugging in the old fashioned way.

At only 5.2mm thin and weighing 136g, the Moto Z is very easy to carry around. Compared to last year’s Moto X Play, the Z almost feels feathery.

The 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display is bright and crisp, though it doesn’t look like a huge leap forward in any other sense. Running on Android 6.0.1, the Moto Z is not likely to be on Marshmallow for very long after it launches this Fall. Assuming Google rolls out Android N on its usual fall timeframe, this phone will probably be among the first to make that jump.

Under the hood, the Moto Z runs on a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM. The 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture should be an upgrade in performance and composition, but that remains to be seen. The Z’s camera also features optical image stabilization (OIS) and laser autofocus. Without question, the camera interface is exactly the same as what will be on the Moto G Plus, thereby maintaining a certain synergy between the two lines.

Still, to make all this happen – and keep the slim figure and profile – some sacrifices had to be made, which are a little maddening when compared to the Moto Z’s sibling.

The Moto Z Force was unveiled simultaneously, and it has a much larger battery at 3,500mAh, a larger image sensor at 21 megapixel and a “shatterproof” display, courtesy of the ShatterShield design that uses aluminum to preserve the screen’s constitution. The device is a U.S.-only smartphone exclusive to Verizon, and Canada has already been confirmed to be left out.

Actually, the Moto Z is a Verizon-exclusive, too. Moto will sell it unlocked in the fall. No Canadian carriers have been confirmed, nor the price the phone will sell for, but a September launch is scheduled and pricing information should be coming soon.

Moto Mods should be made available at the same time, possibly a little later, but no word on whether Moto Maker will be opened up to Canada along with that.

Some of the backs shown at the event were nice, and would be nicer if also made available. The bamboo wood and vinyl backs were personal favourites, along with what felt like a textured polyester.

It’s not the same true modularity, like that seen in the LG G5, but users would have an easier time removing and adding accessories to the Moto Z. Whether or not consumers will feel compelled to do so remains to be seen.

  • Koolbreeze

    I bet it won’t come here like Moto X Pure

    • vn33

      I’m not surprised if that is the case. I had to get my Moto X Pure through a friend in the US

    • Koolbreeze

      I got mine from the states too. Oh well, we’ll see what happens.

  • Matthew Pringle

    The front side is gaw-awful looking. Bleh

    • jones19876

      I’m curious, what’s so bad about it? It doesn’t strike me as much different than most recent phones tbh.

    • Matthew Pringle

      It looks like a child designed it. Like an incredibly cheap, plastic rip-off phone. The bottom half, with the sensor I mean.

    • Ridge

      It’s only with the sensor that I find issue. It should have been in the back, obviously that wouldn’t have worked for moto mods though. I guess they did he best they could, but this phone is still the most interesting thing I’ve seen to date.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    Long time Motorola user who is not overly excited about the new Zed (Canadian pronunciation). I prefer LCD over AMOLED and the fact that there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack is not great IMO. I won’t be looking to replace my current Moto for a few more years but if I was running out today to purchase this probably wouldn’t be on the top of the list. Sorry Lenovo I’m not sold on it.

    • Smanny

      If you are a long time Motorola Moto X user, then AMOLED was used on every Moto X, except certain versions of the Moto X last year, like the Moto X play. Other than last year the Moto X was always AMOLED. So to say you prefer LCD (IPS) over AMOLED leads me to think you were either a Motorola user that used their lower end devices, or you never owned a Moto X before. As far as the 3.5mm Jack is concerned. I think it’s definitely more convenient to have it built into the phone, but since this is the thinnest phone in the world, then it made sense to drop the port (not that a thin phone is a great thing). But since they are including an adapter in the box, then I could leave the adapter attached to my favorite wired headset all the time. That way it will be attach to the Headset all the time, so I won’t forget or will loose the adapter.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      You sure jump to a lot of conclusions there. Never here of a Moto X Style aka Pure? Also I don’t like packing extra gizmos around (3.5mm to USB adapter) when my high end IEM’s work fine as they are. I was just stating my opinion on new Moto Z, you are entitled to yours but don’t expect me to agree at all with you. In a democracy we get to do that.

    • Smanny

      Like I said you surprised me when you stated that “you were a long time Motorola user, yet prefer LCD over AMOLED.” Your words, not mine. Like I said only last year was the first time they went with LCD (IPS) over AMOLED. The Moto X line from last year was the first time it ever went with an IPS panel instead. So if you were a long time user, and you prefer IPS over AMOLED, then was the Moto X style your first Moto X? Because it was the only year that it didn’t have AMOLED. So I deduced that you couldn’t possibly be a long time Moto X user. I happen to have every Moto X. So I know exactly what I am talking about. As far as the 3.5mm Jack you are exactly that, entitled to have any opinion you like.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      When did Moto X come out, when did Moto start making smartphones? Do the math, hard to use something that’s not even made yet. Go troll somewhere else.

    • Smanny

      Moto X 2013 with a 4.7″ AMOLED display, Moto X 2014 5.2″ AMOLED display, Moto X’s 2015 IPS displays.

    • h2oflyer

      Good for you.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Still got my Moto X 2013, what a fantastic phone. Too bad it stopped at Android 5.1.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      You are entitled to your opinion, but the 3.5 is bound to dissapear from more phones in the upcoming iterations than just Lenovo. And the Z does come with the 3.5/usb adapter so that you can still use your 3.5 headphones.

    • Justin Steen

      Why would I change my headphones after dropping $300 on them or use a stupid dongle that will break or lose. Avoiding phones like this for as long as I can.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Wait, why is 3.5mm going to disappear?

    • XY

      the headphone manufacturers want to retire it permanently for the new usb type connection.

    • I’m curious as to why though. 3.5mm headphone jack feels MUCH sturdier than the usb connection. I’d be worried if I have to connect headphones to the usb port and see it get loose or break. I’d understand from smartphones manufacturers’ point of view because they probably want to save up space for other things, but not from headphones manufacturers.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      In my personal experience, AMOLED is way better than LED, especially
      when it comes to wearing sunglasses- I have sunglasses that reveals
      tinting on car windows and an LED phone looks like fart through my
      sunglasses but AMOLED looks like a normal display plus white is whiter
      and has a higher max brightness.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      I guess we disagree, never liked AMOLED end of story. I am entitled to have a opinion.

    • XY

      LED is old tech with AMOLED having better blacks and easier on battery and 3.5 mm is older than all of us put together. Put down your quiver and ink pot and welcome to 2016. Free speech entitles us to counter anything you have to say.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      Yes but to make it like the other persons opinion is not valid is not free speech or democratic. I always say agree to disagree, but some peeps just won’t let up till you cave. Not saying you are one of those but again reiterating that both 3.5mm (no adapter required) and LCD IPS suit my needs better (no burn in etc).

    • Pigs Can Fly

      That’s the other nice about OLED displays, black = pixels are off, saves a lot of power.

    • robinottawa

      “… I am entitled to have a opinion.”

      That’s just your opinion.

  • Philosoraptor

    One of the ugliest designs I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t need the most beautiful phone, but this would piss me off every time I looked at it.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    all this just makes me wonder why Motorola and now Lenovo have such little love for us Canadians.

    • market size is small

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      They have make it small by not bringing some of the features like moto maker to canada to begin with

  • Ipse

    X….now Z….something tells me this is the end of the road.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Love this next generation of phones in the $500 US range – can’t wait to see them all!

  • Roger

    That projector accessory is neat. I wonder how useful it’ll be, though.

  • jay

    First see lg that’s how it’s made.but somehow I feel is a bit later for a device like the moto z. When other phone preparing for the next big thing and way cheaper selling. Maybe is me but I feel the s7 edge is a better deal in September

  • XY

    major finger print magnet, similar to how other glass type of phone bodies are

    • Smanny

      It’s not glass, it’s aluminum.