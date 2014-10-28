News
YouTube CEO confirms plans for subscription service

Oct 28, 2014

10:41 AM EDT

19 comments

YouTube has long been the king of online video, and music videos are arguable the most popular clips the site has. Now it looks like the company is hoping to take that to the next level with its own subscription video service.

CNet reports that YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki confirmed the service was a work in progress during an interview at the Code/Mobile conference. Wojcicki didn’t say whether the service would launch before the end of the year, but confirmed its existence by saying the YouTube team was working on it and followed with this:

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity. It’s amazing how much music we have. … I remain optimistic that you can see it soon.”

According to Recode, YouTube is looking to take advantage of the platform’s current ad-supported model. The hope is that some people will want to get rid of the ads and will be willing to pay to make them go away.

“YouTube right now is ad-supported, which is great because it has enabled us to scale to a billion users; but there’s going to be a point where people don’t want to see the ads,” Wojcicki told Recode on stage. Consumers generally “will either choose ads, or pay a fee, which is an interesting model. … We’re thinking about how to give users options.”

YouTube is owned by Google and the company already has a streaming service in the form of Google Music (it just added support for Songza playlists earlier this month).

Wojcicki also said that half of YouTube’s video views now come from mobile devices (tablets or smartphones), and stated the growth has coincided with the popularity of the company’s mobile apps.

Source: CNet

Comments

  • Adam

    So long as the subscription is an option, and not a requirement, I have no issue. If someone wants to pay to not see ads, that’s just fine with me.

    • Garrett Cooper

      This, give people the option, I’m cool with that. For the once every couple months I use YouTube, I can wait through the ads.

    • I’d pay to get rid of ads, if the it’s subscription fee is reasonable.

      $5 to $7/month?

    • Dicky

      Get adblock plus…. why would you pay…

    • I have tried it, and it “works”. Unfortunately, I’ve had to remove it as other sites I visit detect it being installed, and disable certain features.

    • Tim

      you can disable ABP on a site by site basis.

  • AReid

    Doesn’t adblockplus already get rid of all the ads?

    • Claude Gohier

      It also get rid of their revenue…

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      Considering how willy nilly people pirate software and content, I don’t think many people are losing sleep over a vlogger losing their revenue.

  • Andrew English

    I think for commercial videos YouTube could slap a fee on them while normal videos should remain free.

  • Ernie

    Fail!!!

  • mastjaso

    This would be amazing and it’s about damn time. If they could tie Google Music and Youtube together (i.e. play the music video when available, make all videos available on mobile/tv, cache for offline listening etc) they’d have a huge advantage over spotify or most other subscription music services.

    • That’s a good idea! Be cool if they had an all access approach to the youtube subscriptions so taht if you wanted to watch feature length videos on it, you could do so at will.

  • Fiddlesticks

    I’ve been using AdBlock for years, both on computer and mobile. Subscription or not, I will not tolerate ads. Enough of them on TV, which I skip too, since I have a PVR and never watch shows live anymore. HA! Try shoving ads at me!

  • Raj Singh

    This will be awesome as long as there are no video adverts for subscribers.

  • A.G.

    So, if i understand this correctly, youtube introduces ads.. a few years ago… and is now saying that maybe people will get more and more annoyed by them. So annoyed that they will be willing to pay a fee to get rid of those very ads we introduced ..

    This is like pharmaceutical companies coming up with diseases that don’t kill you but annoy you enough that you wanna be on their medication and get rid of the annoyance… not cure you though.

    “… We’re thinking about how to give users options.”

    “… We’re thinking about how to get more money from users”

  • D33psleep

    They’re just going to make the adds outrageously long now

  • Tim

    AdBlock Edge and YouTube Center work wonders. Ad-based? not anymore it’s not. Oh, and I do disabled the adblocker on sites that don’t force ads on its userbase.

