News
PREVIOUS|

Video: iPhone 4 drop test

Jun 24, 2010

5:30 AM EDT

10 comments

The new iPhone 4 is getting its share of news – granted it’s a thing of beauty. The screen is apparently made of something called Gorilla Glass and is “chemically strengthened” to be “20 times stiffer and 30 times harder than plastic”. With any device you get you’ll eventually scratch it or worse drop it by accident. The folks over at ifixyouri have taken it upon themselves to preform a drop test on the new iPhone 4. It takes a bit but eventually the screen shatters. Perhaps it’s best to get a case for protection (Apple is calling them a “Bumper”). Check out the video here:

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Dec 15, 2016

9:25 PM EDT

Unlocked Sony Xperia XA now available to purchase from Amazon Canada for $299 [Update]

News

Jan 2, 2017

10:26 AM EDT

Samsung will reportedly soon reveal exactly why the Galaxy Note 7 caught fire

News

Dec 16, 2016

11:28 AM EDT

Montreal-based Felix & Paul working with 20th Century Fox to develop VR experiences

Business

Jun 23, 2017

6:51 PM EDT

Mobile retail site visits increasing year-over-year in Canada, desktop traffic decreasing

Comments

  • David English

    TERRIBLE VIDEO – Wind is deafening, quality awful. Doo the test inside next time guys.

  • Dustin

    dumb@sses. I really dont get why someone would throw away money like that.

  • Mardos

    🙁 it hurts me every time he drops the phone.

  • joseph niagara

    I have to agree with Dustin. Why would anyone throw money away. Drop any phone on its face and eventually it will break without a cover. Makes me cringe about getting an iPhone 4 now. 🙁

  • Cadet

    great video
    this will bring down the iphone as the ‘perfect child’ image

    the over rated iphone should be reconsider now =]

  • yaright

    If you buy an iphone and ur that stupid where as you always drop it, buy a case. They spend millions of dollars on product development when it comes to cases. Anything will break when you continuously drop it like that.

  • Jason Bayer

    To everyone who said this guy wasted his money, he didnt. He showed us just how unreliable Apple are at showcasing the iPhone and lieing about it’s durability.

    I mean c’mon, Apple themselves even stated that this glass is “20 times stiffer and 30 times harder than plastic”. So by Apple saying that this glass can take anything and will still perform after being dropped is a lie, because clearly that is not the case, cause only after 3-4 drops, and the glass is broken. Now, im no science wiz, but I think plastic can withstand 3-4 drops and not break.

    The logical thing is to buy a case, and try not to drop something that already costs $700 and break it easily.

  • Thomas

    Haha not only does their “near indestructible” “GORILLA” glass break after a few drops from waist height, the screens are also shipping with yellow defects! Yes that’s right, Gizmodo is reporting 55 cases of yellow imperfections and/or full screen yellow hue that is incorrectable on peoples new iPhone 4’s.

    Apple is going to have a LOT of angry customers.

  • yaright

    ps if you read the report on BGR, they say that the reception issues are a software issue. Don’t write the iphone off so quickly the thing just came out. If you wanna wait for 10 hours in front of some store to get this thing first, you do so at your own peril.

  • Pingback: This is why this video will make you like Indie Euro Rock again!()