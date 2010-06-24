Video: iPhone 4 drop test

The new iPhone 4 is getting its share of news – granted it’s a thing of beauty. The screen is apparently made of something called Gorilla Glass and is “chemically strengthened” to be “20 times stiffer and 30 times harder than plastic”. With any device you get you’ll eventually scratch it or worse drop it by accident. The folks over at ifixyouri have taken it upon themselves to preform a drop test on the new iPhone 4. It takes a bit but eventually the screen shatters. Perhaps it’s best to get a case for protection (Apple is calling them a “Bumper”). Check out the video here:
Via: Engadget
Comments
Pingback: This is why this video will make you like Indie Euro Rock again!()