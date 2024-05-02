The Source offering discounted Apple Watches plus free Beats Studio Buds

The Source is currently running a pretty solid offer on Apple Watch, which includes both discounts and free headphones.

Now, you can get up to $70 off a variety of Apple smartwatches, including:

On top of that, The Source will throw in Beats Studio noise-cancelling earbuds — which normally cost $189.99 — at no additional cost. These are available in Red, Black, White, Moon Grey and Ocean Blue.

The offer runs until May 8th.

Via: RedFlagDeals