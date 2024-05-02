Apple Q2 results show growth in services division

Apple has shared its Q2 2024 earning report, and the company’s revenue hit $90.8 billion USD (about $124.1 billion CAD), which is down four percent year over year.

It appears that doesn’t matter, though, since the company’s stock has risen four percent since the news.

This is likely based on the company’s new record for its live services revenue. In the new report, Apple says it made $23.87 billion USD (about $32.5 billion CAD), which is up around three billion compared to last year. This is big news for Apple, which has been working to grow its live services with things like Apple TV, iCloud and Apple Music.

These are important to Apple since they offer a more consistent form of revenue compared to selling hardware like iPhones and MacBooks.

Source: Apple