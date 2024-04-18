Ontario government reverses UP Express change after complaints

Following complaints from transit riders, the Ford government reversed a change to the Union Pearson (UP) Express train schedule.

The reversal came surprisingly fast, with the government first detailing the planned UP Express change in a release about a larger GO Train service expansion. The following day, transportation minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the government was backtracking the change on the website better known as Twitter.

“I’ve directed Metrolinx to not proceed with these changes,” Sarkaria said.

BREAKING: The Ford government is reversing course on changes to the UP express. The minister of transportation is directing Metrolinx not to go ahead with the service changes slated to take effect later this month. #onpoli https://t.co/H7hfzKaWOZ — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) April 16, 2024

The schedule change would have seen every second UP Express train become a non-stop between Union Station and Pearson Airport, skipping two stops in between.

Riders who regularly use the Bloor and Weston UP Express stops to get downtown were frustrated by the plan, which would have left them with fewer options. Meanwhile, riders heading to the airport aren’t pleased with the reversal because it means the UP Express won’t be quite as ‘express’ as they want.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @ColinDMello Via: BlogTO