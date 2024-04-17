Save $300 on iPad Air (2022) at The Source until April 24

The Source is back with another Apple deal, this time on the iPad Air (2022).

The Bell-owned retailer currently has the 2022 Air on sale for $499.99, which is $300 off the regular price. The sale runs until April 24th.

The iPad Air (2022) includes a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an Apple M1 chip, 64GB of RAM, and 12-megapixel wide rear and ultrawide front cameras. It’s worth noting that only the 64GB Wi-Fi model appears to be on sale, with higher storage options and cellular options listed at regular price.

At the time of writing, the ‘Blue’ and ‘Space Grey’ colours were in stock but only available in stores, while other colours like ‘Starlight’ and ‘Pink’ were listed as out of stock.

You can find the iPad Air 2022 here.

