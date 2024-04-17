Loved the Fallout TV series? All of the games are on sale right now

Prime Video’s Fallout premiered last week to significant critical acclaim.

Based on Bethesda’s Fallout video games and created by Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), the post-apocalyptic drama series follows a young woman as she leaves her home in Vault 33 to venture out into the wastelands to find her father. Fallout stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Disjointed), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Walton Goggins (Justified).

Since the series has been out for a week now, you may very well have already binged it. Therefore, you might want to check out the games, whether you’re a newcomer to the franchise or a long-time fan.

Thankfully, Bethesda has discounted the games across all platforms until April 19th. This includes all four numbered games, as well as the New Vegas and 76 spin-offs, where applicable (The first two games, Fallout Tactics and Fallout 4 VR are only on PC).

On Steam, you can get up to 80 percent off every game, including a bundle of all eight games and their downloadable content (DLC) add-ons for $72.99 (regularly $320.91). Fanatical also has a deal for all of the games besides Fallout 4 VR on Fanatical for $33.95 (regularly $184.45).

All of the games besides Fallout 4 VR are also available at no additional cost with an Xbox Game Pass membership.

On Xbox consoles, Fallout 3, 4, New Vegas and 76 are also available on Xbox Game Pass or 75 percent off individually for around $3 each.

Finally, Fallout 4 and 76, which are the only two Fallout games natively playable on PlayStation 4 and 5, are on sale for $6.74 (regularly $26.99) and $10.69 (regularly $53.49), respectively.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a series fan, which Fallout game are you thinking of jumping into? Do you prefer Fallout 3 or New Vegas? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Bethesda

Update: 17/07/2024 at 9:34pm ET — Added a Fanatical deal for PC users.