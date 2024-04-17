Apple’s For All Mankind gets Season 5 renewal, spin-off series

It’s a big day for Apple’s For All Mankind.

The company has renewed the alternate history sci-fi series for a fifth season on top of greenlighting a new spin-off called Star City.

Also hailing from creators and For All Mankind executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the new series is described as “a propulsive paranoid thriller” about the people in the Soviet space program. The main series follows America’s response to the Soviet Union’s victory in the space race, so Star City will explore the other side of that conflict.

Casting information and release timing haven’t been confirmed for Star City. It’s also unclear when For All Mankind‘s fifth season will premiere. What we do know is the creators have previously said their goal is to reach seven seasons, so it remains to be seen whether Apple will give them two more to fully realize their vision.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell and more.

Image credit: Apple