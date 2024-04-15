First iOS emulator has already been pulled from the App Store

Just days after taking the iOS App Store by storm, new iOS emulator iGBA has been taken down.

The emulator was removed for copyright reasons since it was built using pieces of the older GBA4iOS code. This emulator code later turned into the Delta emulator I wrote about a few weeks ago.

According to MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol, an Apple representative told him that the emulator was pulled for violating the App Store’s review guidelines related to copyright. Delta emulator developer Riley Testut told The Verge that he believes iGBA is an unauthorized clone of his older GBA4iOS app.

On Threads, Testut made it clear that he isn’t mad at the developer for making an emulator with his code but rather at Apple for allowing iGBA to slip through App Review while his own emulator was still waiting to be reviewed.

Post by @rileytestut View on Threads

However, Testut told The Verge that Delta should launch very soon. He also stated on threads that the developer behind iGBA has reached out to him to apologize, and there are no hard feelings between the two.

Source: MacRumors, The Verge