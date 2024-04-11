fbpx
Gaming

The Source has several Nintendo Switch exclusives for $49.99

Save on games like Metroid Dread, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and more

Bradly Shankar
Apr 11, 20241:06 PM EDT 0 comments
Metroid Dread

A bunch of Nintendo Switch games are on sale at The Source for $49.99.

Typically, Switch titles cost $79.99 and rarely go down in price, so it’s a notable deal. See below for the full list of discounted games:

  • Everybody 1-2 Switch! — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
  • Just Dance 2024 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Party Superstars — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Metroid Dread — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports — $39.99 (regularly $64.99)
  • Ring Fit Adventure — $74.99 (regularly $99.99)
  • Super Mario Party — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Super Mario Odyssey — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Check out all of the games here. The sales end on April 24th.

Image credit: Nintendo

