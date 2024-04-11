The DJI Avata 2 shaves over $200 off the original’s price

DJI’s latest first-person view (FPV) drone is out now with improved features and a substantially lower price. There are also new VR goggles and controllers to go along with the enhanced drone.

The new Avata 2 will surely help bring FPV drones to way more people now that it’s shaved around $200 USD off the price. The first-generation Avata was $629 USD ($861 CAD), and the new Avata 2 comes in at $459 USD ($624 CAD). If you want to bundle in the new VR headset and motion controller, the full bundle is $999 USD ($1,369 CAD). With the Avata 1, the bundle was $1,809 CAD at launch.

Beyond a nice price cut, the new drone is packed with features. One of the most exciting is a new control method built into the Motion Controller 3 that will allow for more advanced flips and dives. Previously these moves were reserved for the Pro controllers, so it’s nice to see that option coming to the more user-friendly control scheme.

The most important upgrade for most people is the larger camera sensor that supports HDR. It’s unclear if this is full-scale HDR or more of a low-light enhancement light on the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but either way, it’s a welcome improvement over the Avata 1. The Avata 2 also records footage in 10-bit.

A subtle upgrade that’s bound to save a few drones is a new feature called ‘Turtle Mode.’ This allows you to spin the propellers in reverse to flip the drone over if you crash land on its back.

Beyond all of that, there are expected improvements to battery life, transmission distance, internal storage and more.

The Avata 2 is available to buy from DJI, but it shows US prices. You can also buy from BestBuy.ca.